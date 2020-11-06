1/1
ANN (RAPOPORT) FURMAN
FURMAN, Ann (Rapoport) Age 97, of Dedham, formerly of Newton and Boynton Beach, FL. For 68 years, beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Furman. Loving mother of Elaine Gashin & her husband Earl, Mark Furman & his wife Amy, and Howard Furman & his wife Jacquelyn. Cherished grandmother of Eric Gashin & his wife Jessica, Allison Sobin & her husband Josh, Matthew Furman & his wife Sharon, Alexandra Furman-Hanson & her husband John Victor Hanson, Shira Furman, Danielle Furman Smoot & her husband David, Micaela Furman, and great-grandmother of Max and Jake Sobin, Talia and Ari Gashin, Emma Rae Furman, and Sadie Smoot. Ann gave her time to many organizations, including Temple Emanuel, where she chaired the Torah Fund for many years, Hebrew SeniorLife, and the Staro Konstatinov Cemetery. Most of all, Ann adored spending time with all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private due to current health restrictions. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, www.hebrewseniorlife.org or Temple Emanuel, Newton, MA, www.templeemanuel.com Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
