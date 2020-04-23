|
|
NICOLAI, Ann G. (Torcivia) Age 77, of Wakefield. April 21. Beloved wife of Angelo Nicolai of 55 years. Loving mother of Lisa Mundy & husband John of Reading, Kimberly DiNapoli & husband Michael of North Reading, and Michelle Greatorex & husband James of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Zachery & wife Valerie, Kristina & Kaitlin Mundy, Jason, Julia, & Jenna DiNapoli, & Matthew, Jaime, & Emma Greatorex. She was the sister of Geri D'Amico and was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Torcivia. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Interment will be private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020