Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANN GEHR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN (SHAPIRO) GEHR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN (SHAPIRO) GEHR Obituary
GEHR, Ann (Shapiro) Of Needham, MA passed away August 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard N. Gehr. Devoted mother of Dr. Gerald Gehr and his wife Eloise, and Nancy Goldstein and her husband Steven. Proud grandmother of Aaron (Alison) Goldstein and Jonathan (Stephanie) Goldstein. Adoring great-grandmother of Jordyn, Leah, Levi and Zeke Goldstein. Loving sister of Mollie Rotman and the late Dorothy Shuster. Private graveside services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118, Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton, MA 02459, or the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -