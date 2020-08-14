|
GEHR, Ann (Shapiro) Of Needham, MA passed away August 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard N. Gehr. Devoted mother of Dr. Gerald Gehr and his wife Eloise, and Nancy Goldstein and her husband Steven. Proud grandmother of Aaron (Alison) Goldstein and Jonathan (Stephanie) Goldstein. Adoring great-grandmother of Jordyn, Leah, Levi and Zeke Goldstein. Loving sister of Mollie Rotman and the late Dorothy Shuster. Private graveside services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118, Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton, MA 02459, or the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020