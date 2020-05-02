Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Saint Mary's Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN SLINEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN J. "NANCY" (O'GARA) SLINEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN J. "NANCY" (O'GARA) SLINEY Obituary
SLINEY, Ann J. 'Nancy' (O'Gara) Of Waltham, May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas F. Sliney. Mother of Colleen Powell (Pierre) of Littleton, CO, Thomas Sliney (Kathleen) of Alexandria, NH, Suzanne Boyd of Brookline, Ann Castriotta (Matthew) of Boxborough, and Meghan Lipcon (James) of Stow. Grandmother of Erin Galiardo (Nick), Joseph and Patricia Sliney, Michael and Ryan Thurber, Jake, Gabrielle, and Olivia Boyd, and Adam, Luke, and Evan Castriotta. Sister of Rosemary McGonigle of Cotuit and the late Mary Thayer, Frances Francis, and Veronica Considine. Funeral Services and Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham will be private. A Memorial Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Waltham, to be held at a later date, will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -