SLINEY, Ann J. 'Nancy' (O'Gara) Of Waltham, May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas F. Sliney. Mother of Colleen Powell (Pierre) of Littleton, CO, Thomas Sliney (Kathleen) of Alexandria, NH, Suzanne Boyd of Brookline, Ann Castriotta (Matthew) of Boxborough, and Meghan Lipcon (James) of Stow. Grandmother of Erin Galiardo (Nick), Joseph and Patricia Sliney, Michael and Ryan Thurber, Jake, Gabrielle, and Olivia Boyd, and Adam, Luke, and Evan Castriotta. Sister of Rosemary McGonigle of Cotuit and the late Mary Thayer, Frances Francis, and Veronica Considine. Funeral Services and Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham will be private. A Memorial Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Waltham, to be held at a later date, will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020