|
|
NEWCOMBE, Ann Jenette (Sawyer) Age 90, of Newton, formerly of Needham and West Harwich on February 13, 2020. Predeceased by beloved husband of 57 years, Walter W. Newcombe, Jr., sister Betty Batchelder and brother Harry Sawyer, Jr., Ann was the loving mother to Carolyn S. Osborne and her husband Mark of Needham and grandmother to Alexander of Pasadena, CA, Katelyn of Pittsburgh, PA, and Tyler of Needham. She is also survived by nephew and nieces. A Funeral Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, February 28th at 11am. Visitation will be held on Friday morning from 10 – 11am, prior to the Service. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's name may be made to the MSPCA/Angell Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Ann, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020