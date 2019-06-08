Resources More Obituaries for Ann Kelley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sister Ann Kelley S.N.D.deN

KELLEY, Ann S.N.D.deN. Sister Ann Kelley, 87, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center. Sister Ann was born in Boston, daughter of the late Francis J. and Lucy (Casey) Kelley. She was a 1948 graduate of Milton High School. After graduating from Emmanuel College in 1952 with a degree in History, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur as Sister Ann Immaculata. She later earned a Master's degree in History at Boston College. Her lifetime quest for knowledge led her to further studies in history, theology and education at Boston College, UMass Boston, Boston University, Emmanuel and the Weston School of Theology. Sister Ann was an educator at Notre Dame affiliated schools in the greater Boston area for 25 years, including St. Gregory's in Dorchester and Julie Billiart High School in Boston. She was also a vice-principal at Star of the Sea School in Honolulu, and an associate registrar and student teacher supervisor at Emmanuel College. Sister Ann was formation coordinator for the Boston Province of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur from 1981 to 1984. From 1984 through 2007, she was a pastoral minister at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Concord, NH, Holy Name Parish in Sanford, Maine, and Our Lady of Grace Parish in Chelsea. Sister Ann was a fun loving person with a keen sense of humor. She enjoyed entertaining her many nieces and nephews over the years. They were grateful she was always ready to share an experience with them. She was outspoken on topics that were important to her and was ahead of the curve on many important issues of her day. Her sense of adventure led her to take a vice-principal position in Hawaii. She was comfortable discussing sports, politics and a woman's role in the Church. She loved a good book, a Boston sporting event and a day at the beach. She traveled extensively here and abroad with family and friends. Sister Ann leaves a sister, Sheila Doyle of Hingham, 13 nieces and nephews, 35 great-nieces and nephews, 15 great-great-nieces and nephews, and her sisters in religion the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur among whom she found some of her closest friends from her religious life. She was predeceased by her brothers Francis, Paul and Daniel Kelley and her sister Mary Kelley. A nephew and a niece also predeceased her. Calling Hours are Tuesday, June 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m., at the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. The Funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019