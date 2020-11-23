KLOCKER, Ann (De MICHELE) Age 92, a resident of Framingham for 62 years, died peacefully Monday Nov. 23, 2020 at Care Dimensions Hospice
in Lincoln. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Klocker who died in 2000, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Born and raised in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Agnes (Walsh) De Michele and was a graduate of Newton High School with the Class of 1946. Ann worked for many years as an administrative assistant for the Commonwealth of Mass Division of Employment Security until retiring in 1994. One of the original parishioners of the former St. Jeremiah's Church, she was a member of the parish Sodality and was a current parishioner of St. George's Church in Saxonville. She enjoyed playing bocce and bowling and was an avid reader, but most important to Ann were her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her. Ann is survived by her children: Joanne M. Robertson and her husband Fred of Wareham and Joseph V. Klocker, Jr. and his wife Diane of West Newbury; her grandchildren: Daniel & wife Nicole Robertson, Steven Robertson & fiancee Emily Hajjar, Tim Klocker, Chaz Matses, Alex Matses, Steven Matses and Tyler Matses. She was predeceased by her two brothers: Chick and Dickie De Michele. Due to current health restrictions, all of Ann's services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made in Ann's name to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
