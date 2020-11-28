1/1
BELLIVEAU, Ann L. Of Waltham, formerly of Lexington, November 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Edward J. and Estelle M. (Casey) Belliveau. Sister of Susan B. Rowe of Winthrop and John E. Belliveau of Medford. Devoted aunt of Paul J. Rowe, Mark E. Rowe, Elizabeth A. Belliveau, and Victoria N. Belliveau and her little Boston Terrier, Beau, who she adored. Funeral Services will be private. Ann worked for many years at both Raytheon Corp. and the Town of Lexington. Her favorite spot was West Farm Conservation Land. Memorial donations may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. To offer condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
