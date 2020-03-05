Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
757 Hancock St.
QUINCY, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN CLASBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN L. (CONNOLLY) CLASBY


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN L. (CONNOLLY) CLASBY Obituary
CLASBY, Ann L. (Connolly) Born March 5, 1924, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 3, 2020. Ann was 96 years old. Ann is the daughter of the late Ellen and John Connolly from South Boston, originally from Roscommon Ireland. She is the last surviving Connolly sibling of 8 children: Edward, John, Thomas, James, Helen, Marjorie and Mildred. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Clasby, Deputy Fire Chief and assistant Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. They would have been married for 70 years. They shared a wonderful life together. Ann was also the lifelong best friend of the late Dotty Mulkern. Ann graduated from Boston Public Schools. She worked as an office manager in a variety of settings including the assistant to the mayor Of Quincy. Ann was also on staff with FEMA alongside her husband. Together they traveled to many natural disaster sites all over the country to assist victims. Ann was well known for her quick wit, sharp mind, and cut throat Yankee swap strategies each Christmas when she would outsmart her nieces and nephews for the best gift. Ann was a past member of the Wollaston Mothers Club, Squantum Yacht Club and Marina Bay Coffee Club. She will be missed by all her friends, neighbors and relatives. She will always be thought of as spirited and full of life. She is survived by her three children: Michael Clasby of Arizona (Ann), Karen Clasby of Quincy and Kristine Clasby of Braintree. She is also the devoted proud grandmother of two grandchildren: David Gamsby of Quincy and Nell Clasby of Braintree. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Sunday, March 8 from 2-6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, 757 Hancock St., QUINCY, Monday morning at 10:30am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of all flowers and donations, please just be kind to each other and spend time with your good friends and family. Life is precious. Better yet, have a good laugh and remember Ann with joy. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -