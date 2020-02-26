|
|
GREENBAUM, Ann L. Ann L. (Howard) Greenbaum – of Kingston, NH, formerly of Swampscott and South Yarmouth, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Lawrence Greenbaum, with whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Bryan Greenbaum, Alan Greenbaum, Wayne Greenbaum, David Greenbaum and his wife Erin, Steven Greenbaum and his wife Cathleen, Gayle Greenbaum and Robyn Haynes and her husband Timothy. Cherished grandmother of ten adoring grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Treasured mother-in-law to Michelle Greenbaum. The loving sister of the late Leslie Howard. Dear daughter of the late Leslie and Louise (Burt) Howard. In keeping with her wishes, funeral services for Ann will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or via . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020