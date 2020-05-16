|
LOPRETE, Ann L. (Roffo) Of Watertown, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on May 15th. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Loprete. Devoted mother of Vincent Loprete and his Lorraine of Townsend, Robert Loprete and his wife Cindy of Alton Bay, NH, Lawrence Loprete and his wife Stephanie of Middleborough, Daniel Loprete and his wife Linda of Watertown and the late Vivian Lombardo and her late husband Joseph. Loving grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Mary Southworth of Maine and the late Geraldine Loring of Concord. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA. A private family interment will be held in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to: Watertown Food Pantry 80 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Please visit devitofuneralhomes.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2020