MACOMBER, Ann L. Affectionately known as "Andy", age 89, of Westwood, formerly of Concord, died peacefully on July 2, 2019. Andy's single greatest devotion was to her family: her son John Macomber, his wife Kristin, and their children, Ian and Eric; her daughter Grace Macomber Bird, her husband Jerry Bird, and their children, Derek, Meredith and Elena; and her son George (Jory) Macomber, his wife Martha, and their children, Sam, Clark and Anna. Andy was predeceased by her husband George Macomber, as well as by her parents and her brother, Neil Leonard. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, September 27th at 11AM, at the First Parish Unitarian Church, 20 Lexington Road, Concord, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Crossroads, ATTN: Development, 119 Myrtle Street, Duxbury, MA 02332, crossroadsma.org/donate-now/ or to SMFA at Tufts, please make check payable to "Trustees of Tufts College" with "SMFA in memory of Ann Macomber" in the memo line, and mail to SMFA at Tufts University, P.O. Box 3306, Boston, MA 02241-3306 www.smfa.tufts.edu/give. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019