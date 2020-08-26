Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN LACASSE


1924 - 2020
ANN LACASSE Obituary
LaCASSE, Ann Passed away at home in Westwood, surrounded by her family, on August 25 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence E. LaCasse. Ann was born in Woburn, MA on September 9, 1924, the daughter of Grace and Antonio Torrice. Loving mother of Susanne (Chuck Pirello), Kate (Albert Ferrante), Lawrence (Marta), Deborah (Joseph Odachowski), Janet (Paul Babbin), and Mark (Erin). Cherished sister of the late Mary, Carl, Joseph, Antonette, Sam, Grace, John, and survived by Kathleen. She was a devoted and active member of Our Lady of the Presentation in Brighton, where she was the past president of Sodality. Ann was the beloved grandmother of Nicole, Danny, Jenna, Emma, Laurel, Sarah, Zachary, Hannah, Joshua, Katelyn, Taylor and Maddie. She was the great-grandmother of Charlie, Everly, Isla, Amelie and Ellis. The family would like to thank Shay Murillo, who made it possible to care for our mother at home. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2020
