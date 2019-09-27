Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
57 Brown St,
WESTON, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church,
57 Brown St,
WESTON, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Lingos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann (Ciavardone) Lingos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann (Ciavardone) Lingos Obituary
LINGOS, Ann (Ciavardone) Of Waltham, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, at the age of 85, following a long battle with Alzheimers Disease.

She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Lingos for 38 years, before his passing in 1998. Ann was the daughter of the late Ernesto and Caroline Ciavardone, and sister of four siblings who predeceased her; the late Ernest (Sonny) Ciavardone, Francis Delliville, Marie Mathis and Connie Quaglieri.

Ann is survived by three children and five grandchildren; Debbie and her partner Dr. Gregory Brick of Wellesley, Alyssa and Matthew Little of Natick and their children Colin, Caitlin and Jayson, and Nicole and Sean Spillane of Darien, Connecticut and their children Charlie and Liam. Ann will forever be remembered by her children and grandchildren for her genuine warmth and kindness and great sense of humor?she will be greatly missed.

Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in Celebration of Ann's Life at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St, Weston, on Monday morning, Sept. 30th, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Animal Rescue. For complete obituary guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now