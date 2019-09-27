|
|
LINGOS, Ann (Ciavardone) Of Waltham, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, at the age of 85, following a long battle with Alzheimers Disease.
She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Lingos for 38 years, before his passing in 1998. Ann was the daughter of the late Ernesto and Caroline Ciavardone, and sister of four siblings who predeceased her; the late Ernest (Sonny) Ciavardone, Francis Delliville, Marie Mathis and Connie Quaglieri.
Ann is survived by three children and five grandchildren; Debbie and her partner Dr. Gregory Brick of Wellesley, Alyssa and Matthew Little of Natick and their children Colin, Caitlin and Jayson, and Nicole and Sean Spillane of Darien, Connecticut and their children Charlie and Liam. Ann will forever be remembered by her children and grandchildren for her genuine warmth and kindness and great sense of humor?she will be greatly missed.
Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in Celebration of Ann's Life at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St, Weston, on Monday morning, Sept. 30th, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Animal Rescue. For complete obituary guestbook & additional information please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
Waltham 781-893-6260
"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019