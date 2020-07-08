Boston Globe Obituaries
ANN LORRAINE (PECORARO) RINALDI


1944 - 2020
ANN LORRAINE (PECORARO) RINALDI Obituary
RINALDI, Ann Lorraine (Pecoraro) Of Cape Coral, FL and Hyde Park, MA, formerly of Roslindale and Savin Hill, unexpectedly on July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of George E. Rinaldi. Loving mother of George H. Rinaldi and his wife, M'Liss, Jim Rinaldi and his loving girlfriend, Erin White, Mark Rinaldi and his wife, Nicola. Sister of Paul Pecoraro and his wife, Susan. Nana of her cherished Antony, Timmy, and Cam. Survived by many nieces, nephews, God children, and friends. Daughter of the late Ernest M. Pecoraro and the late Anna M. (Holler). Funeral Mass in St. Anne's Church, 82 West Milton Street, Readville, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours on Sunday, from 3-6 PM, at the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Highway, ROSLINDALE. Interment at Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to Saint Anne's Parish at the address above, or to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Joseph Russo Funeral Home www.Russofuneralhome.com 617-325-7300

Published in The Boston Globe from July 10 to July 11, 2020
