LORDEN, Ann Louise (Walker) Age 92, formerly of Medford, Somerville and Boston, MA, most recently of Buzzards Bay, passed away on June 20, 2020. Born in Waterbury, CT, daughter of the late Louisa H. and George E. Walker, loving and beloved wife of the late Gerald (Jerry) J. Lorden, devoted mother of her wonderful children, Gail Lorden of Wareham, Joyce Dandrow and her dear husband Alan of Pembroke, and Gary Lorden of Marion. Doting Grammy to 4 precious grandchildren, Kyra and Bowen Lorden and Olivia and Julia Dandrow. Dear sister of the late Jane Bolger of Indiana, Doris Rummel of New York, and the late George Walker of Weston. Survived by dozens of extraordinary, loving nieces and nephews, around the country. She bids farewell to her many dear friends, who filled her life with pleasure. A stay-at-home mother while her children were young, she returned to college at age 50 and received her BA and M.Ed. from UMass, Boston, Summa cum laude. She taught in the Somerville School System for almost a quarter century. She always said she had the best of 2 careers: mother and teacher. Remember Ann as a happy person who loved her life - thanks to her wonderful family and friends. (Obituary written by Ann, herself.) Funeral Mass, by invitation only, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. Arrangements are by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, WAREHAM. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Published in The Boston Globe from June 25 to June 26, 2020