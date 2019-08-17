Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
Ann M. ANASTASI


1921 - 2019
ANASTASI, Ann M. (Moscone) Of Norwood, passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of Frank T. Anastasi. Daughter of the late Silvio and Ema (Silveri) Moscone. Sister of the late Dante Moscone, Donald Moscone, Lee Oriola and Flora Moscone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann was a graduate of Quincy High School. She was also a retired Executive Secretary for USM Corp. in Boston, working there for many years. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5-7pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
