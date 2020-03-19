|
BERGIN, Ann M. Of Waltham, March 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Thomas F. and Muriel H. (Jones) Bergin. Sister of Paula M. Tingley of Bangor, ME, Muriel H. Bergin-Muha (John) of Seabrook, NH, Thomas F. 'Buddy' Bergin, Jr. (Ruth) of Wells, ME and the late Alfred P. Bergin, Sr. Sister-in-law of Sandra Bergin and Charles Tingley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Ann's family will gather at a later date to honor and to remember her life at a Funeral Mass that will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The date and time of those services will be announced. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020