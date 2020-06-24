|
BERGIN, Ann M. Of Waltham, March 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Thomas F. and Muriel H. (Jones) Bergin. Sister of Paula M. Tingley of Bangor, ME, Muriel H. Bergin-Muha of Seabrook, NH, Thomas F. "Buddy" Bergin, Jr. (Ruth) of Wells, ME and the late Alfred P. Bergin, Sr. Sister-in-law of Sandra Bergin, Charles Tingley and the late John Muha. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Ann's life by gathering for her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1st in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020