CHENEY, Ann M. (McGrath) In Winthrop, November 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Joshua Carpenter of Danvers and Ryan Cheney of Cambridge. Sister of Pattie McGrath of Winthrop and the late Douglas and George McGrath, Jr. and Mary E. Hogan. Also survived by 2 generations of nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, at 9. Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday 5 - 8. Parking assistance available. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annie's memory to would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019