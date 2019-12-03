Boston Globe Obituaries
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Winthrop, MA
View Map
ANN M. (MCGRATH) CHENEY

ANN M. (MCGRATH) CHENEY Obituary
CHENEY, Ann M. (McGrath) In Winthrop, November 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Joshua Carpenter of Danvers and Ryan Cheney of Cambridge. Sister of Pattie McGrath of Winthrop and the late Douglas and George McGrath, Jr. and Mary E. Hogan. Also survived by 2 generations of nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, at 9. Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday 5 - 8. Parking assistance available. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annie's memory to would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
