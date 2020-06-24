|
COFFEY, Ann M. (Salerno) Of Norwood, passed away on June 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Frederick L. Coffey. Devoted mother of Darlene Lindquist and her husband Carl of Canton, Karen Stevens of Canton and Kevin Coffey of Walpole. Sister of Harry "Sash" Salerno of Mansfield and many other late brothers and sisters. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Brendan, Tracy, Stephen and Rachael. Great-grandmother of Briana and Liliana. Daughter of the late Enrico and Angela (Dimaco) Salerno. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann was very active at the Norwood Senior Center and loved to go to the Twin Rivers Casino. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 8:30am-10:30am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020