COUGHLIN, Ann M. Of Winchester, formerly of Lexington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, following a brief illness, on August 5, 2019. Loving sister of Mary Jane Coughlin Eplett of Osterville and the late Phyllis M. Coughlin, Gerald W. Coughlin, Doris M. Fitzpatrick, Daniel F. Coughlin, Kenneth J. Coughlin and Donna C. Carroll. Beloved aunt of Sarah Vorbach, Gerald Coughlin Jr., Mary Miller, Daniel Coughlin III, Laura Edminster, Brenda Coughlin, Dr. James Eplett, Deverie Barrera, Donna Keller, Jennifer Reilly, Caralie Ford, Kristin Alexander, Martha Casey, Lesley Hauser, John Carroll Jr., and Andrea Haney. Dear sister-in-law of Barbara Coughlin and Dr. John Carroll. Also survived by many cherished grandnieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Saturday, August 10th at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held in the church prior to the Mass, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Ann was a dedicated teacher for many years in the Dedham Public School System. Later in her life, she was very active with the Jenks Senior Center of Winchester and will be remembered as a daily communicant at St. Mary's Church. Ann enjoyed summers on Cape Cod and loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Church, 158 Washington St., Winchester, MA 01890, The Jenks Senior Center, 109 Skillings Rd., Winchester, MA 01890, or to Catholic Charities, 275 W. Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019