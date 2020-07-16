|
COURTNEY, Ann M. Of Plymouth, MA, and formerly of Dover, MA, passed peacefully with family by her side on July 13, 2020, after a long illness, at the age of 83. Ann was born in Boston to parents Anna Quirk Smiddy and William Smiddy. Ann was raised in Jamaica Plain and graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge. Ann attended Northeastern University and then ventured to NYC, where she landed her favorite job at Butterick, Co. in the design department. Ann later met her husband James T. Courtney in NYC, and they married in 1957.
Ann and Jim had three children: Maryellen Courtney Zapata, Julia Courtney, and David Courtney. Ann was a dedicated and constant advocate for her special needs son David, and a role model of strength and determination for her daughters. Ann's career included administration at the Needham Schools and residential real estate in Cohasset and Wellesley. In Dover, Ann loved serving on the Dover Foundation Board, and performing in several of their fund-raising musicals. Ann remained an advocate for children with special needs throughout her life. In Plymouth, Ann cherished her book-club friends, and volunteered at the Plymouth Arts Center. Ann was also an accomplished painter.
Ann will be greatly missed by her daughter Julia Courtney and spouse Lisa VanZant of Cambridge, MA, her brother Jack Smiddy of Dedham, MA, her grandsons James Zapata and Michelle of Weymouth, and Richard Zapata and Ashley Ridge of Quincy, her son-in-law Richard Zapata of Quincy, and great-granddaughters McKenzie Maryellen Zapata and Bridget Courtney Zapata, and many cousins and dear lifelong friends. Ann was preceded in death by her beloveds: husband James, daughter Maryellen and son David.
Ann's Visitation at the Keohane Funeral Home in QUINCY and Catholic Service at the Highland Cemetery in Dover will be private, due to the pandemic. Celebrations of Ann's Life will be announced for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ann Courtney to The Neville Center, 640 Concord Ave., Cambridge, MA 02138, for staff tuition reimbursement program, or to The Franciscan Children's Hospital, 30 Warren Street, Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020