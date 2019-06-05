Boston Globe Obituaries
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
ANN M. DALY

ANN M. DALY Obituary
DALY, Ann M. Of Milton, passed peacefully on June 5th, at the age of 68. Loving companion of Billy Butts. Daughter of the late Dorothy and John Daly. Devoted mother of Harmony Perez and her husband Javier of Hyde Park, Anthony Taglieri of Stoughton, Joseph Taglieri of Quincy, and Samantha Brady of North Conway, NH. Loving "Nana" of Cassidy, Anthony, Angelina, and Adriana. Also survived by 5 brothers, 1 sister, and many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Monday morning, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, Milton, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Sunday evening, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019
