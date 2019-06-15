|
HOBAN, Ann M. (Cushing) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Roslindale and Brookline, June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Hoban. Loving mother of Robert and Patricia Hoban of Needham, Mark and Julie Hoban of Norwood, Michael and Patricia Hoban of Medfield, and Paul and Myrabeth Hoban of Quincy. Devoted grandmother of Matthew, Rory, Bryan, Meredith, Michael, Jillian, Shane, and Rachel. Loving sister of the late John, Arthur, William, Henry and Joseph Cushing and Marie McMahon. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, June 18, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in The Holy Name Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Monday, June 17, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery, Brookline.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to The Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019