ANN M. HOLLAND


1918 - 2020
ANN M. HOLLAND Obituary
HOLLAND, Ann M. Of Wellesley Hills, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Needham, passed peacefully into heaven on March 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Daniel J. Holland and Katherine E. (Kelly) Holland. Loving sister of Eileen H. Sullivan of Needham, formerly of Wellesley Hills. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers Mary A. Holland, Rita M. Keefe, Daniel G. Holland, Francis J. Holland, Vincent P. Holland and John S. Holland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Ann was so kind, loving and generous to her many relatives, friends, church and favorite charities.

Ann spent her entire career working for the Internal Revenue Services in Boston. She loved to bowl and was a fan of all sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Ann was very happy in her retirement years, especially with her friends and staff at Avery Crossing.

Funeral Services and interment will be private. A Celebration of Ann's Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daniel G. Holland Scholarship Fund at Boston College, Advancement Office, Cadigan Alumni Center, 140 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020
