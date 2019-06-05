|
LUCHINI, Ann M Of Woburn, June 2nd, at seventy-seven years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Elena (Fenoglio) Luchini. Dear sister of Peter J. Luchini of CT and the late Clare Drew. Loving aunt of Mark Luchini, his wife Gail of Newburyport, Ann Drew and her fiancé Steve Bornick of ME, Clifton Drew, his wife Megan Jones of Nova Scotia, Edward Luchini, his wife Amanda of ME, David Luchini, his wife Lisa of CT and Sheryl Luchini, her partner Warren, also of CT. Adored great-aunt of Laura, Michael, Matthew, Alexander, Juliette, Benjamin, Alice, and Bella. Cherished friend of Karen DeStefano, Hank Garvey and Patti Bosia. At Ann's request all Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to the , 38 Chauncy St., Boston, MA 02111. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019