|
|
MARQUIS, Ann M. (O'Rourke) Of Stoneham, formerly of Malvern Ave. in Somerville. Passed peacefully on February 27, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Marquis. Loving mother Linda O'Brien and her husband Robert of Tewksbury, Donna Rochon and her husband Kenneth of Pembroke, NH, Debra Arsenault and her husband Richard of Malden, Paula Arsenault and her husband Peter of North Reading, Laura McKenna and her husband William of North Reading, Thomas Marquis and his wife Carol of Tewksbury, and Sheila Porfirio and her husband Tony of Benton, ME. Cherished grandmother of eighteen, great-grandmother of fifteen, and predeceased by her grandson Tommy Porfirio. Dear sister of the late Daniel O'Rourke, Mary Phaneuf, Kay McCarthy, and Richard O'Rourke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann's family wishes to express their appreciation to Staff at the Aberjona Nursing Center in Winchester. Ann spent many good years there and was very fortunate to have so many special friendships. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Tuesday, March 3rd from 3-7PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, on Wednesday, March 4th at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will conclude at Lindenwood Cemetery in Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to the Lupus Foundation of New England, 40 Speen St. #101, Framingham, MA 01701, or GACI Global, PO Box #123, Argyle, TX 76226. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020