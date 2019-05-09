Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
119 Hartford Street
Natick, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN MCCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN M. (PRONKO) MCCARTHY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANN M. (PRONKO) MCCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY, Ann M. (Pronko) Age 99, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 5, 2019 following a period of declining heath. She was the daughter of the late Julius and Domeneka (Rusewech) Pronko, the beloved wife of the late Paul F. McCarthy, who predeceased her in 1968. Ann was also predeceased by her beloved son Leo J. McCarthy, her stepdaughters Maureen Lynch and Kathleen Whelan. She is survived by her beloved son Paul F. McCarthy Jr. and his wife Nilma of Marlboro; her sister Mary Ann de Jong of NJ; her grandchildren John Pedro and Leo Coelho, Karen, John, Pattie Ann and Michael Lynch, Christine and Patricia Whelan. Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Ann's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, on May 17 from 4-8pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18 in St. Linus Church, 119 Hartford Street, Natick at 9:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Ann was a longtime secretary at St. Linus Church, member of the Knitting Group at the Natick Senior Center and Golden Airs Choral Group in Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org or , 333 Seventh Ave., 2nd Floor, NY 10001 doctorswithoutborders.org For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508 653 4342

View the online memorial for Ann M. (Pronko) McCARTHY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now