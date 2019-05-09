McCARTHY, Ann M. (Pronko) Age 99, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 5, 2019 following a period of declining heath. She was the daughter of the late Julius and Domeneka (Rusewech) Pronko, the beloved wife of the late Paul F. McCarthy, who predeceased her in 1968. Ann was also predeceased by her beloved son Leo J. McCarthy, her stepdaughters Maureen Lynch and Kathleen Whelan. She is survived by her beloved son Paul F. McCarthy Jr. and his wife Nilma of Marlboro; her sister Mary Ann de Jong of NJ; her grandchildren John Pedro and Leo Coelho, Karen, John, Pattie Ann and Michael Lynch, Christine and Patricia Whelan. Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Ann's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, on May 17 from 4-8pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18 in St. Linus Church, 119 Hartford Street, Natick at 9:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Ann was a longtime secretary at St. Linus Church, member of the Knitting Group at the Natick Senior Center and Golden Airs Choral Group in Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org or , 333 Seventh Ave., 2nd Floor, NY 10001 doctorswithoutborders.org For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508 653 4342



View the online memorial for Ann M. (Pronko) McCARTHY Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019