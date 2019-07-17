Home

ANN M. (NOLAN) MCGRATH

McGRATH, Ann M. (Nolan) In Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George E. McGrath, Sr. Loving mother of Annie McGrath Cheney, Patricia J. McGrath, Mary E. Hogan and her husband David, all of Winthrop, the late Douglas McGrath and his surviving wife Cheryl of Saugus, George E. McGrath, Jr. and his surviving wife Jane of Winthrop. Mother-in-law of Lois McGrath of Revere. Sister of Elizabeth McNabb of FL, Francis P. Nolan of Peabody and the late Rev. William Nolan, Helen Salsman, Mary McArdle, Raymond J. and Aaron J. "Spike" Nolan, Jr. Ann is also lovingly survived by 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Thursday morning, July 25, at 8:45. Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, July 24, 5 - 7 PM. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory to . (Alzmass.org) would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019
