ANN M. METIEVER


1952 - 2020
ANN M. METIEVER Obituary
METIEVER, Ann M. Of East Cambridge and Winthrop, died peacefully at home on May 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness at age 67. Ann was born in East Cambridge on July 5, 1952 and was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph G. Metivier, Sr. and Eleanor (Field) Metivier. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Kathryn Metivier Dines, her husband William of East Cambridge, their son Will Eliot Dines, Will's wife Fannie Lau Dines and their children Lincoln and Eva of Malden. Her brothers Joseph G. Metivier, Jr. and his wife Paula (Shute) of Medford and their children Nancy, Nancy's husband Tony Falco and their children Cecilia, Joey and Jack of Hanover, Michael Metivier, Michael's husband Kevin Luczkow and their daughter Madeline Eleanor Luczkow of Hingham, Daniel Metivier of East Cambridge, Thomas Metivier and his wife Dorothy Wedge Metivier, and their daughter Brooke Metivier of Somerville, her devoted sister and best friend Bonnie Tieuli of Winthrop. Some people come into our lives and quietly go, some people come and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never the same because of it. Given these extraordinary times, Services were held privately. For guestbook, please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
