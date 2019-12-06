|
MILLER, Ann M. (McHugh) Of Waltham, December 4, 2019. Age 64. Beloved wife of David W. Miller. Devoted mother of Keith D. Miller of Watertown. Loving daughter of Margaret J. (Sweeney) & the late Joseph P. McHugh. Dear sister of Carol A. Boulanger & her husband Richard, Joseph P. McHugh, Jr. & his wife Drema, John E. McHugh & his wife Karon, Donna J. Dike & her husband Donald, Steven R. McHugh & his wife Franca, and the late James F. McHugh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:30 am, followed by Funeral Mass in St. Jude's Church, 147 Main St., Waltham at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Monday from 4-7 pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019