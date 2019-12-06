Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ANN MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN M. (MCHUGH) MILLER

ANN M. (MCHUGH) MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Ann M. (McHugh) Of Waltham, December 4, 2019. Age 64. Beloved wife of David W. Miller. Devoted mother of Keith D. Miller of Watertown. Loving daughter of Margaret J. (Sweeney) & the late Joseph P. McHugh. Dear sister of Carol A. Boulanger & her husband Richard, Joseph P. McHugh, Jr. & his wife Drema, John E. McHugh & his wife Karon, Donna J. Dike & her husband Donald, Steven R. McHugh & his wife Franca, and the late James F. McHugh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:30 am, followed by Funeral Mass in St. Jude's Church, 147 Main St., Waltham at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Monday from 4-7 pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Ann M. (McHugh) MILLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
