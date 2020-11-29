MONAHAN, Ann M. (Tierney) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Brookline, on November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Monahan. Loving mother of Paul G. Monahan of West Roxbury and the late Edward C. Monahan, Jr. and his surviving wife Patricia of Braintree, and Cynthia A. Monahan. Dear sister of the late Agnes "Sis" Richmond, Theresa Honaker, William, James and Joseph Tierney. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Tuesday from 3:00 – 5:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline, at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. (COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in the funeral home and church, with use of facial coverings and social distancing. Please limit time in the funeral home.)





