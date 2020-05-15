|
O'DONNELL, Ann M. (Fox) Of Jamaica Plain on May 13, 2020. Adoring mother of Maura Quinn and her husband Paul of Walpole, Michael O'Donnell of Jamaica Plain, Deirdre O'Donnell of Norwood, Erin Williams and her husband Michael of Hingham, Sean O'Donnell and his wife Terri of Windsor, CT, Terrence O'Donnell and his wife Stephanie of Dublin, OH, Brendan O'Donnell of Chicago, IL and the late Meaghann O'Donnell. Sister of Mary Cashman of Hull. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 9 nieces and nephews. Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, John M. O'Donnell. Ann was an alumna of Mount St. Joseph Academy and a graduate of The Chandler Secretarial School, Class of 1959. For 25 years, Ann was a proud member of the staff at the Sagoff Breast Imaging and Diagnostic Center at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital. A private service will be held and interment is at Mt Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For guestbook condolences, visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020