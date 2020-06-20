|
O'KEEFE, Ann M. "Nancy" (Quinn) Of Watertown & North Falmouth, June 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis G. "Jerry" O'Keefe. Devoted mother of Gerald F. O'Keefe & his wife Wendy of Needham, Kevin O'Keefe & his wife Elizabeth of Watertown and David O'Keefe of North Falmouth. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Jack, Laura, Alyssa, Kyle & Nate O'Keefe. Sister of the late Mary McSweeney, Margot Quinn, Jean Kelly & Eleanor Quinn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nancy was an alumnae of Regis College class of 1962 and a Master's degree recipient from B.U. class of 1966. She was a retired High School teacher in the public school systems of Medford, Milford & Cambridge. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Wednesday, 4-7 P.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. (Covid-19 precautions are in existence). Funeral Mass and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory to Springwell, 307 Waverley Oaks Rd. #205, Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020