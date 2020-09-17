ORSILLO, Ann M. (Treacy) Of Stoneham, beloved wife of the late Vincent Orsillo, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 89. Devoted mother of Vincent Orsillo, Jr. and his wife Terri, Susan Orsillo and her husband Paul Turecamo and Tracy Orsillo. Cherished grandmother of Vincent Orsillo, III and his fianc?e Rachel Landers, Angela Gagnon and her husband Justin, John Orsillo and his wife Jessica, Sarah and Sam Turecamo and Derek, Marissa and Tianna Swindell. Great-grandmother of Lily Orsillo and Anthony Gagnon. Loving daughter of the late Andrew and Lillian (Baudin) Treacy and sister of Betty Keough and the late Marie D'Annolfo. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Ann's Eternal Life will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at 10am. Visitation and Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ann's memory to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com
