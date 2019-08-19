Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main Street
Wakefield, MA
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
Puritan Lawn Memorial Park
185 Lake Street
Peabody, MA
ANN M. (MCGINNIS) PARKS


1928 - 2019
ANN M. (MCGINNIS) PARKS Obituary
PARKS, Ann M. (McGinnis) Of Stoneham, Aug. 18, 2019, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late David T. Parks, with whom she shared 27 years of marriage. Dear friend of Susanne Holland of Lynn and Angelo Sicari and his wife Faith of Stoneham, and their children who she loved as her own, Eddie, Brandie, Baleigh, Rebecca, Jennifer, and Melissa. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Ann's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 9am, before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, for her Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions or online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019
