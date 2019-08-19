|
PARKS, Ann M. (McGinnis) Of Stoneham, Aug. 18, 2019, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late David T. Parks, with whom she shared 27 years of marriage. Dear friend of Susanne Holland of Lynn and Angelo Sicari and his wife Faith of Stoneham, and their children who she loved as her own, Eddie, Brandie, Baleigh, Rebecca, Jennifer, and Melissa. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Ann's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 9am, before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, for her Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions or online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019