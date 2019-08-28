Boston Globe Obituaries
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Badger Funeral Home
347 King Street
Littleton, MA
ANN M. (BARTOSHEVICH) PERREAULT


1954 - 2019
PERREAULT, Ann M. (Bartoshevich) Age 65, of Littleton, August 25, 2019. She was the devoted wife of 29 years to Richard E. Perreault. Survived by her sister, Joan Kinch and husband Bill. Also survived by her mother-in-law, Helen Perreault, sisters-in-law, Lorraine Bomil and husband Bill, and Pauline Durso and husband Richard, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Ann on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., LITTLETON. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Lahey Clinic, Department of Philanthropy, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019
