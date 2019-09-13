Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
Dorchester, MA
ANN M. (REARDON) POWERS


1930 - 2019
ANN M. (REARDON) POWERS Obituary
POWERS, Ann M. (Reardon) Age 88, of Dorchester, passed away September 12th at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late James F., Jr. Mother of James M. Powers of Dorchester, George G. Powers and his wife Yumi of Charlestown, Ann M. Powers of Plymouth, Gerard J. Powers and his wife Lynne of Quincy, Teresa A. Bennett and her husband Robert of Dorchester, Patricia A. Schneider and her husband Mark of Plymouth, Jacqueline A. O'Dwyer and her husband Michael of Dorchester, Peter J. Powers and his wife Lisa of Easton and Rosalind A. Kessel and her husband Kenneth of Plymouth. Sister of George "Laddie" Reardon and his wife Ruth of Braintree and the late Paul and Joseph Reardon. Also survived by 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday 3-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mark's Church, Dorchester Tuesday morning at 11 am. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations may be made in her memory to the Martin Richard Foundation, 1452 Dorchester Ave., 4th Floor, Dorchester, MA 02122 or at www.teammr8.org For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019
