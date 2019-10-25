|
PUOPOLO, Ann M. (Leonard) Of Dedham, October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carmine N. Puopolo (Boston Police Dept.). Devoted mother of Matt Brown of Dedham and Anthony C. Puopolo of Hyde Park. Sister of Peggy Del Trecco of West Roxbury. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Monday, Oct. 28 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. www.mspca.org Online guestbook and directions at www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019