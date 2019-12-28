Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ANN TUCCELLI
ANN M. (NICKERSON) TUCCELLI

ANN M. (NICKERSON) TUCCELLI Obituary
TUCCELLI, Ann M. (Nickerson) Of Woburn, formerly of Medford, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Stephen M. Tuccelli. Loving mother of Christine A. Tuccelli and her partner Adam S. Kline of Medford and Stephen M. Tuccelli, Jr. of Wilmington. Dear sister of Yvonne Franks and her husband Thomas of Melrose, Geraldine Clark and her husband Donald of Stoneham and Michiline Nickerson of Medford. Cherished aunt of Shaun, Diandra, Allison, Janelle, Shantel, Marissa and Ariana. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Barbara Church, Woburn, at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday, 4-8pm. Interment at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020
