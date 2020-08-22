|
WALSH, Ann M. (Flaherty) Of Milton, passed away on August 21, 2020 at age 86. She leaves her husband of 64 years, Thomas D. Walsh. Ann was a teacher in the Boston schools for many years. She was an elected Milton Town Meeting Member, a Milton Warrant Committee Member, a Milton Cemetery Trustee, a Milton Historical Commission member, a Milton Hospital Corporator, and a member of the Milton Conservation Commission. An avid volunteer, she was a member of the Eire Society of Boston and the Amateur Gardeners Club of Milton. Ann was born on August 3, 1934, to the late Patrick J. Flaherty and the late Margaret (Cronin) Flaherty. She attended Cathedral High School and Regis College. She married Tom when he was a Naval Officer stationed in Jacksonville, Florida. When he was deployed on an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, she decided to join him. Despite being pregnant, she drove to Boston, got her passport, bought a ticket on the SS Constitution, and sailed for Europe. After some effort, she found him in Taranto, Italy. For the next several months, she followed the ship to other Mediterranean ports, as well as a side trip to Ireland to see relatives. Apparently staying too long, her baby was born on her passage home on the SS Independence in mid-Atlantic Ocean. She leaves four children: Kathleen Samp and her husband Edward of Wayland; Patricia Greene of Newton; Kevin and his wife Chris of Wilmington; and Thomas and his wife Hiroe of Quincy. Her brothers James and Joseph preceded her in death. She also leaves seven grandchildren. Ann was born in Quincy and lived in Milton for 60 years. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday morning from 9:00 to 10:30. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton. Burial Milton Cemetery. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In Ann's memory, please perform an act of kindness. For guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020