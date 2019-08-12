|
|
CHIANGO, Ann Marie (Buccieri) Of Billerica, formerly of Waltham and East Boston, passed away peacefully. Ann was born in Boston on September 23, 1936 to Charles and Anna (Cardello) Buccieri. Devoted mother of Lawrence "Lorenzo" Chiango and Lisa Chiango, both of Billerica. Former wife of Augustine Chiango of Topsfield. Dear sister of Salvatore Buccieri, Richard Buccieri, and the late Antoinetta (Buccieri) Toomajanian and Theresa (Buccieri) Fusco. Family and friends will honor Ann Marie's life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) EAST BOSTON, on Thursday, August 15th from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again Friday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Joseph - Saint Lazarus Church, East Boston for a Funeral Mass celebrating her life at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with Ann Marie being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019