CLOUGHERTY, Ann Marie (Rotondo) Of Winthrop, Sept. 19, 2019, beloved wife to David M. Clougherty and the cherished mother to Joseph Clougherty and Lauren Clougherty. She leaves behind her sister, Patricia Rotondo, and her son David Rivera, brother, Thomas Rotondo and his wife Debra, and loving nephews, Nicholas and Gregory Rotondo. Her aunt, Annette and her husband Elmer (Zook) Junkins and her cousins, Paul Junkins and his wife Dana; Chris Junkins; Todd Junkins and his wife Danielle. She also leaves behind uncle, Nick and his family in Long Island, New York, Mary Elizabeth, Roseann and Joe. Dear sister in-law to the late Debra and Cliff Sharpe and their kids, TJ and Allison and their daughter Leah, Heather and Mike Rose and their daughter Breanna, Chris and Bree Sharpe and their kids, Maeve and Michael; Thomas and Martha Clougherty; nephews, Matthew Clougherty and wife Melissa and their kids Jack and Cici, Andrew Clougherty, Shelly and Brian Diruzza and their kids and Nick Bacigaloupo; Lynne O'Brien and husband Robert and kids Michael and Stephanie and Travis; Robert Clougherty and his wife Krystal. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center at www.massgeneral.org/cancer For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019