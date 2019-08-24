|
DEWEY, Ann Marie (Silva) Of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Manchester, NH, August 18. Wife of the late Lynn Francis Dewey. Survived by her two sons, Todd Dewey of Las Vegas, NV & Mark Dewey of Auburn, NH, her two grandchildren, Natalie Dewey & Lucas Dewey, her brother, David Silva of Stoneham, and her sister, Elaine Harper of Brockton. Predeceased by her 4 sisters, Gloria Muolo, Helen Cavallo, Rose Ann Anderson & Loretta Lachance, and her two brothers, Robert Silva & Richard Silva. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Tuesday, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 9am. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday, from 4-7pm. For obit/guestbook:
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019