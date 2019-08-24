Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
8:00 AM
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
71 Central St
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN DEWEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN MARIE (SILVA) DEWEY


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN MARIE (SILVA) DEWEY Obituary
DEWEY, Ann Marie (Silva) Of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Manchester, NH, August 18. Wife of the late Lynn Francis Dewey. Survived by her two sons, Todd Dewey of Las Vegas, NV & Mark Dewey of Auburn, NH, her two grandchildren, Natalie Dewey & Lucas Dewey, her brother, David Silva of Stoneham, and her sister, Elaine Harper of Brockton. Predeceased by her 4 sisters, Gloria Muolo, Helen Cavallo, Rose Ann Anderson & Loretta Lachance, and her two brothers, Robert Silva & Richard Silva. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Tuesday, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 9am. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday, from 4-7pm. For obit/guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
Download Now