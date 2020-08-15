|
HEBARD, Ann Marie (MacLean) Age 89, passed peacefully in her home on August 11, 2020. Ann was the daughter of the late George and Irene MacLean of Newton and wife of the late Water Hebard. Mother of George R. Hebard and wife Cynthia Valles, Susan Hebard, Roy C. Hebard and wife Phyllis Albrecht, Jean Marie Hebard Savoie and husband Clarence and the late Walter M. Hebard. Sister of Roy MacLean and wife Mary MacLean, Patricia Flagg and husband Ruppert, Irene Gentile and husband Francis, Alexandria Letellier and husband Gerard and the late Barbara DelGuzzi, Jean Schofield and husband Herbert. Also survived by her brother-in-law Kenneth DelGuzzi and many nieces and nephews. Ann was the Administrative Assistant of All Newton Music School for 18 years before retiring. She loved music, dancing, and animals of all kinds. Many homeless cats found their way to her door over the years. She never turned any of them away. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charlesriveralleycats.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020