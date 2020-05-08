|
HILL, Ann Marie (Gauvreau) Age 84, in Andover, formerly of Tewksbury, Mashpee, and Somerville, passed away May 6, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's and Covid-19. Beloved wife of John C. Hill. Mother of Donna Branson (Randy) of Londonderry, NH, Susan Natale (Al) of Medford, and Kathleen Burke of Mashpee. Grandmother of Matthew Branson, Alex, Lauren, and Michael Natale, Meghan and Briana Burke. Great-grandmother of Jamison and Alexandra DeMello and Nói Hinriksson. Sister of Carol Dale of Hampstead, NH, Robert Gauvreau of Salem, NH, Irene Morrison of Somerville and the late Thomas, Joseph and John Gauvreau. Due to current public health circumstances, all services for Ann are private. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To send a condolence, please visit www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020