|
|
IANNELLI, Ann Marie (Capasso) Of Billerica, formerly of Arlington, unexpectedly passed away May 8th. Beloved wife of John A. "Jack" Iannelli. Devoted mother of Christina Iannelli of Sudbury and Gregory Iannelli and his wife Penelope of Shrewsbury. Dear Noni of Dominic and Elaina. Sister of Madeline Peterson of NJ. A lifelong caregiver, accomplished Registered Nurse and adored School Nurse at Parker Elementary in Billerica, where she resided for over 40 years. Happy Mother's Day, we love and miss you! All Services will be held privately with a Celebration of her Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA, www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Ann Marie (Capasso) IANNELLI
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020