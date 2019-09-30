|
MacMULLEN, Ann Marie (Jagello) Of Winthrop, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 after a long illness, at the age of 77. Born in Boston on October 4, 1941 to the late James P. and Mary C. (Holerick) Jagiello, Ann was the devoted wife of the late Robert B. MacMullen, loving mother of Carolann Vasconcelos and her husband Ved of Milton, Paul MacMullen and his wife Barbara of Winthrop, Diane MacMullen-Knanfi and her husband Mo of Winthrop, and Scot MacMullen and Audrey Inkiarto of Winthrop. She was the beloved Nana of Jennifer, Amanda, Nicholas, Lauren, Christopher, William and Marissa. Dear sister of the late Sr. Marion Jagiello, Jeanne Varney and Dorothy Jagello. Ann is survived by her brother-in-law Tom Varney, sister-in-law Karen McMullen, brother-in-law David McMullen, brother-in-law Kenneth McMullen and his wife Patti and many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, October 4, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory can be made to the Chelsea Jewish VNA at www.chelseajewish.org For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019