McCANN, Ann Marie (Whalen) Of Norwood, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on June 21, 2020 at the age of 60, surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. Beloved wife of Kevin J. McCann. Devoted and loving mother of Mary Kate Rudden and her husband Kyle of Norwood. Sister of Thomas Whalen and his late wife Anne of Dorchester, Mary Beth Flynn and her husband Clifford of Milton, Dennis Whalen and his partner Karen Keough of Marshfield, Deborah Sheehan and her husband Andrew of Norwood and Joanne Lohan and her late husband Donald of Wrentham. Beloved Aunt Re to two generations of nieces and nephews. As someone who collected friends throughout every stage of her life, she is also survived by countless close cousins, friends, and neighbors. Daughter of the late Thomas F. and Claire (Harney) Whalen. Owner of Simply Serving II Party Service for 25 years. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will follow the Funeral Mass at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, www.danafarber.org/gift Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020